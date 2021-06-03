Court announces verdict on Mehul Choksi’s bail plea

Dominica: A magistrate court in Dominica has denied the bail application submitted by the Indian diamond trader, Mehul Choksi for illegal entry into the island nation. The court has adjourned the case to June 14. Mehul Choksi was arrested on May 23 in Dominica for illegal entry into the country from Antigua.

An eight-member team from India consisting of officials from CBI, ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs had reached Dominica to pursue the case for Choksi’s deportation.

Choksi is wanted by the Indian agencies over a loan fraud case. He is facing charges for 11 offenses in India. Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rupees 13,500/- crores from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. Nirav Modi had been arrested in London and is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail. Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme. He left India for Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018.