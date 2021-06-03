Covid-19 Update: 1989 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The latest data on the Covid-19 situation in UAE was released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE. 1989 new coronavirus cases along with 1960 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country has surged to 576,947. The total recoveries now stand at 556,549. The death toll is at 1689. The number of active cases under medical treatment is 18,709. 230,728 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 50.5 million Covid tests were conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by Dr Habiba Al Safar from Khalifa University Centre and Dr Fatme Al Anouti at Zayed University in UAE has found out that the severity of coronavirus infection is strongly linked to a patient’s vitamin D levels.