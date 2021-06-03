Covid-19 Updates: State capital records 925 fresh cases

Mumbai: As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, the state capital recorded 925 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative total to 7,08,007 and 31 fatalities pushing the death toll to 14,938.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 1,632 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 6,74,296. The city’s active cases stood at 16,580.

The recovery rate of the financial capital is at 95 percent, while the doubling rate of Mumbai is 477 days. The overall growth rate of Covid cases in Mumbai from May 26 – June 1 is 0.14 percent.

There are 30 active containment zones in the city at present while 151 buildings have been sealed.

As many as 24,732 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.