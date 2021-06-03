Covid-19 Updates: TN logs in 25,317 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu reported 25,317 new Covid-19 cases and 483 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state infection tally to 21.48 lakh. Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 32,263 recoveries.

The total number of active cases in the state is 2,88,702.

Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 3,061 new cases, followed by Chennai’s 2,217, Erode 1,488, Tiruppur 1,252, Salem 1,290, and the rest of the districts had less than 1,000 cases.

“Tamilnadu test positivity rate declined to 15.5% today and Chennai declined below 8%. Testing is consistently at 1.56 – 1.63 Lakhs for TN and 30,000 for Chennai. Chennai active cases dropped below 30K today at 29826 and TN at 288702,” covid data analyst Vijayanand said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, 54,840 persons were vaccinated in the state. Over 1,74,329 samples were tested in the span of 24 hours.