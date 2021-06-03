Google Photo’s free storage ends, what are the alternatives we have?

Since its launch in 2015, Google Photos has gone from just another Google app to an important app on every Android user’s smartphone. According to the company, over 1 billion people backup more than 28 billion photos to Google Photos every week.

As per data, each user backs up at least 4 photos every day. Adding up, every year, over 1.5 trillion photos are backed up to Google photos. There have been many photo backup solutions over the last few years, and there will be many more in the future. But there are hardly any services as good as Google Photos. The unlimited free backup feature was a useful incentive to draw users, but there are other reasons why billions of photos are uploaded every day to the service.

There are hardly any alternates for Google photos. Google photos has amazing features to organize photos. It automatically categorizes the photos accordingly.

Here are a few alternatives you can try if you aren’t planning to buy storage in Google One.

Amazon Photos (Free With Prime)

Amazon Photos is a good Google Photos alternative offering features such as editing, sharing and also allows users to share with up to 5 family members. In case you already have a Prime subscription, this can be really handy for you.

Amazon Photos comes bundled with Amazon Prime membership, while non-prime Members have to pay $1.99 (around Rs 150) per month for 100GB of storage.

Microsoft OneDrive

Like Amazon, if you use any Microsoft services, you can use OneDrive to save photos online for free, a good alternative to Google Photos. You can also go for the paid version along with other Microsoft services. A 100GB storage plan costs Rs 140 per month with no other Microsoft services. It is free till 5GB storage.

Icedrive

A free online cloud storage platform, Icedrive offers next-generation cloud service to access, manage and update your data effortlessly from anywhere. It supports Twofish Encryption, and everything is encrypted at the client-side with zero knowledge of your data. You can store files up to 10 GB for free on Icedrive.

Apple iCloud, Apple One

If you are an Apple user, you can go for any of the iCloud plans or with the bundled subscription services called Apple One. The iCloud storage plan starts at Rs 75 for 50GB, Rs 219 for 200GB and Rs 749 for 2TB storage. Apple One Plan starts at Rs 195 per month for 50GB of iCloud storage and Rs 365 per month plan for 200GB storage.

pCloud

A free online cloud storage option, pCloud is a simple cloud storage for your documents and pictures. It allows you to share files and manage files privately with the high-level of encryption.

DropBox

A popular Google Photos alternative, the file sharing platform offers free storage up to 2GB. The paid plans start at $9.99 (around Rs 730).

Mega

An online storage option, the file hosting service is available for Windows, Mac and Linux platforms. It offers 50 GB free storage space, one of the highest available in the market. It uses encryption for files where you can upload or download 1GB data every 6 hours.

DigiBoxx

An Indian cloud storage platform, DigiBoxx offers 20GB of storage space for free. It comes with end-to-end encryption and supports Gmail integration. Paid plans are the cheapest. The 100GB storage plan starts at Rs 30 per month, while the annual plan costs Rs 360 for 5TB storage.

Flickr Pro

The popular photo platform from the last decade, Flickr Pro offers access to unlimited storage and other benefits. Paid plans start at $7.99 (around Rs 580), while the annual plan costs $71.88 (around Rs 5,200).

Google Photos

Finally coming to the most popular platform, Google Photos itself. It is ending unlimited free storage from June 1. The free storage will be limited to 15GB. Google Photos paid plans start at 100GB for Rs 130 a month and for Rs 1,300 a year. There are other plans as well upto 2TB. The 100GB plan lets you add family members and access to Google experts.