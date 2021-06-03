Gulf country revises fees for recruitment of expat workers

Muscat: Oman revised the fees for the recruitment of expats. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has revised the fees. The new decision was taken in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (12/2021) regarding fees for issuing and renewing licenses for the recruitment and practice of expat workers.

The Labour ministry has earlier announced that it will impose new work permit fees on non-Omani workers from June 1, 2021. The new work permit fees would be applicable to expats who work in upper and intermediate occupations as well as technical and specialized professions. It would also be in place for new work permits and new businesses.

The fees for issuing and renewing licenses for the non-Omani workforce in more than 30 high-level professions amount to about OMR 2,000, including general director, university president, college dean, social expert and political advisor.

Fees for issuing and renewing licenses for expat workers in more than 100 medium professions amount to about OMR 1,000, including a port manager, postal manager, statistics director, planning director and investment manager.