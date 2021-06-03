‘Halo’ around the sun spotted again, pics go viral

Hyderabad: After Bengaluru, the city rang in the Telangana Formation Day with a rare atmospheric phenomenon that had most residents staring at the sky, taking in the scenic sight. Citizens were pleasantly surprised to spot a large rainbow-hued halo around the sun in Hyderabad. Netizens shared pictures of it on various social media platforms. The rare occurrence was spotted around 12-12:30 pm on Wednesday.

The Sun Halo, also known as the 22-degree circular halo of the Sun or the Moon, is a celestial phenomenon that consists of a beautiful rainbow ring with the sun in its centre. It occurs when the Sun’s rays are deflected or refracted by hexagonal ice crystals floating in the cirrus clouds. Even though it is widespread in cold countries, it is uncommon in India and remains unpredictable. Winter Halo or the Moon Ring is the name given to the ring that appears around the Moon.

Take a look at the images and videos shared by the people of Hyderabad on Twitter.

Sun Halo now seen in Hyderabad. Hyderabadi's Go out & Look at the Beautiful Sun right now! Inform all your friends & especially the kids to notice this rare atmospheric phenomenon.

The rainbow halo around the sun which can be seen in Kalaburagi and Hyderabad is so devine. The sun literally screamed Gay rights!

Happy #pride y'all!

The Rainbow ring or a Sun Halo, which was spotted in Bangalore was in Hyderabad today. Also Happy Pride y'll, Bleed Rainbow!? (I could just get the half ring though)

#sky #rainbow #rainbowring #sun #PRIDE #nature