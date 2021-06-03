Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya blessed with a baby boy

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child, a boy, on Wednesday, June 2. Calling it a surreal feeling, Neeti announced the news on social media and said that the feeling of becoming a parent is yet to sink in.

On Instagram, Neeti Mohan shared a throwback silhouette picture of hubby Nihaar Pandya and herself along with the baby bump and penned down, “Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes.”

Actor Nihaar Pandya also shared an emotional post thanking his wife for giving him a chance to teach his son everything he learnt from his father. He wrote, “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our ‘SON-rise’… With folded hands ?, The Mohan’s and The Pandya’s sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends, and All well-wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All ? Gratitude ? @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed.”

Many celebrities showered Neeti and Nihaar with congratulatory messages. Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya met at a friend’s wedding. After dating each other for some time, they tied the knot in 2019. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in February.