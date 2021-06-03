Non-venomous snake for a pet..

Intriguing as it may sound, this is true… In China, snakes are domesticated by removing the venom. Liu bought a snake that could be bred like this online and went home to the Heilongjiang Province in northeastern China. Liu spent some days with his new friend without a hitch, but one day he was bitten by the snake. Liu immediately rushed to the hospital on suspicion of being bitten by a venomous snake. Liu was shocked to learn that it was a poisonous snake and that he escaped only because he got treatment soon.

After a few days of rest, Liu contacted the online website that sold the snake. The website authorities conducted a further investigation after Liu contacted them and then the reality came out. The website handles the sale of venomous snakes and non-venomous snakes. Liu was supposed to be sent a non-venomous snake but due to an error in the packing, they sent a venomous cobra.

Liu remembers spending time with a venomous snake for a few days without realizing that it was venomous and it was like a nightmare for him. Liu has now vowed to never raise a snake as a pet.