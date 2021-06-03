Reliance introduces low-cost covid test kits & drugs

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has entered the covid pharmaceutical sector. The company intends to produce Covid medicines and cheaper testing kits at prevailing market prices. The conglomerate, supported by Asia’s richest man, is mulling usage of Niclosamide- a drug that can be used as a medicine for COVID-19 infection.

Diagnostic kits produced by the company, R-Green, and R-Green Pro have obtained approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Moreover, Reliance has also created a strategy to make sanitizers at one-fifth of the market value. The Mumbai-based conglomerate is also working to plug ventilator deficiencies across hospitals in India. For this, the refining-to-retail group will use 3D technology and a “special snorkeling mask”. Reliance is designing medical-grade oxygen generators with 5-7 liter capacity per minute.

Reliance is actively cooperating with medical-grade liquid oxygen supply across the nation. The firm asserted that when the COVID-19 pandemic struck India, it had zero medical-grade liquid oxygen production. Reliance manufactures 11 percent of India’s total medical-grade liquid oxygen production at its refinery-cum-petrochemical plant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The company provided more than 15,000 MT of oxygen free of cost in April and also transported 24 ISO containers from Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Germany into India.

In 2020, Reliance fixed up a unit to make personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for front-line health workers. The firm offered Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore each to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund last year. Reliance Foundation, the charitable wing of Reliance has also donated 875 beds for COVID-19. The foundation along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed up a 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospitals where patients get free treatment.