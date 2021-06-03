Security personnel gun down militant

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized militants in the early hours on Thursday during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place on Wednesday evening, inside the Special Operations Group(SOG) camp located in Tral- Pulwama.

Muhammed Amin Malik shot and injured police constable Amjid Khan after snatching his rifle. He later took shelter inside the camp and continued firing at the security personnel. The security personnel retaliated and in the firing, he was killed.

Mohammad Amin Malik had surrendered before the security forces on May 30. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leader Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Tral in Pulwama.