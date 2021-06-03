Shocking: Father locks daughters inside house for years

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested under the charges of sexually harassing his 41-year-old wife. He has been keeping her confined at home with their three daughters for over one-and-half years in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after an SOS note was found near the house by a woman who picked it and alerted the police about the situation. The wife managed to throw out the note when the man ventured out.

The police immediately sprung into action, they raided the house in Zende Gulli area of Pandharpur city on Monday and rescued the woman and her daughters, while her husband has been arrested under section 376 (rape) among other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official said.

The Nirbhaya squad of the Pandharpur city police kept a vigil on the house and rescued the woman and the girls, aged between eight to 14 years, following a verification, he said. The woman told the police that she had been forcibly confined inside a room in the house for over one-and-a-half years for failing to give birth to a boy.