Shreya Ghoshal shares 1st glimpse of newborn son

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Shiladitya, on Wednesday, shared the first picture of the baby and also announced his name, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. Shreya and her husband welcomed their first child on May 22.

The singer took to her Instagram handle to share the first family photo after Devyaan’s birth. Sharing the photo, Shreya penned down a heartfelt note, which read: “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love, only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love?? It is still feeling like a dream? @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life??.”

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the singer on the post. Actor Dia Mirza, who is also expecting her first child, wished the baby a “healthy life.” Dia Mirza wrote: “Be blessed little one. Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life!!! I can’t wait to meet you.”

Shreya and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy earlier this year in March.