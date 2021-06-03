Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at a record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices have ended at a record high in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex mounted 383 points to settle at an all-time high of 52,232. NSE Nifty also climbed 114 points to end at a record high of 15,690.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,188 shares ended higher while 986 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Grasim Industries. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma.