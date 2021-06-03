Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews India’s preparations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hold a review meeting to assess India’s preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister chaired a virtual conference named ‘ 50 Days to Tokyo Olympics’.

Prime Minister in the meeting informed that he will interact with the Indian squad to encourage them and wish them on behalf of all Indians before their departure in July. He also instructed officials to ensure that every athlete and support staff travelling for the games is vaccinated as soon as possible.

“From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority,” PM Modi told the officials, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

A total of 100 Indian athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify. Olympic will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.