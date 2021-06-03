Unbelievable: Watch the video of how a 17-year-girl saves her pet dogs

Many a time, the internet is filled with stories of people going out of their way to protect their pets, this story of a 17-year-old girl fighting with a bear for her furry friends is truly amazing.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl pushed a bear off the wall of her backyard to save her dogs. The incident happened in the San Gabriel Valley in California, US. It was captured on the house surveillance camera.

On the wall in Hailey’s backyard, a bear and two cubs walked along, while three of her dogs started barking at them. When the family heard the barking of the dogs, they were gardening at the other end of the backyard.

As per the CCTV footage, the bear swat at the dogs a few times after which Hailey enters the frame. She runs towards the wall, pushes the bear off the wall, and picks up her dog to escape the scene.

This is crazy af omg pic.twitter.com/Sh14yVD9Eu — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) June 1, 2021

Initially, the video was shared on TikTok, has collected more than 8.4 million views on Twitter.

Haile told the media, “I run to see what they’re barking at and it’s not a dog — it’s a bear. I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby. And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”

Since February the family was seeing bears or other wild animals around their home in Bradbury. But, this was the first time they got so close to a wild animal.

“Do not push bears,” Hailey said. “Don’t do what I did, you might not have the same outcome.”