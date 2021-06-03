We have lost 594 doctors in second wave of covid 19: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an issued statement said that 594 doctors succumbed to death during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country. It released an updated list on Wednesday and noted that Delhi (107), Bihar (96), Uttar Pradesh (67) and Rajasthan (43) have lost the maximum number of doctors so far.

Kerala has lost 4 doctors to the deadly virus.

There is no such data is available for the other medical staff.

According to the IMA, India had lost 748 doctors during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020. The IMA said that a thousand doctors have died due to Covid so far, the actual numbers likely to be higher as the doctors’ association only maintains a registry of its 3.5 lakh members– based on input from its various branches across the country. India has over 12 lakh doctors.

It may be noted that only 66 per cent of India’s total healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated.