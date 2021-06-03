What to say to someone who’s ignoring you on read…

The desperate moment when you are left ignored for hours or even days can be very frustrating. Whether you may have checked your phone multiple times or sent numerous texts, it can all be very disheartening. When you wonder, why that person hasn’t been replying, it’s essential to carefully craft your text if you really want that person to text or call you back. And here are some tips:

“Are you OK?”

If the reason behind their silence is not clear, it is valid to ask if everything is all right. By asking them about their current state of mind will let them know that you want to talk to them, regardless of the situation. You will be amazed at how much this simple question affects people.

“I’m here for you”

Sometimes people struggle with differences and problems, and the way the situation is processed can include not talking to people. If you are not sure if your friend is having a problem, do not immediately assume that they do not want to talk. Send a confirmation text to help them know you’re here for them.

“I’m sad that we aren’t talking right now”

Communicating your feelings to the other person is effective if you want to resume the conversation. Expressing it sincerely allows you to reduce the distance in the relationship and let the person know that you really care about them.

“This funny thing happened”

If you haven’t spoken to that person for a while, you can break the ice again by texting about a funny or interesting event that happened to you. This tells them that you still think about them to tell some interesting stories.

“I’m sorry and I respect your space”

A ‘sorry’ can soften the issue, and if you pop up a text about respecting their decision of not speaking, it will give them a good impression of their boundaries being respected. And that is always an effective way!