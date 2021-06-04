A man goes for his girlfriend’s marriage, dressed as a bride. Watch the video to know what happened next…

In a rather unusual incident, a man dressed up as a woman, specifically a bride, to enter his girlfriend’s house.

According to DNA, the man crept into a house on Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, where his girlfriend was set to marry someone else. The man can be seen sitting in full wedding regalia in the video, wearing fake hair, makeup, and a red sari, along with a purse hanging over his shoulder, and wore lady’s sandals on his feet.

Getting suspicious by the man’s body gesture and body language, a group of wedding guests confronted him. They tried to remove his veil. While doing so, his fake hair also comes off, and all were shocked to see a man. According to reports, no complaint has been filed against the young man yet as he immediately escaped from the scene.