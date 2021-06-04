BJP workers attacked again

Kolkata: BJP workers were again attacked in West Bengal allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress workers. A group of BJP workers claimed that they were attacked by TMC workers place outside a vaccination center in Polgushtia village in the Howrah district.

The BJP workers claimed that people had complained that Covid vaccines are not provided to everyone present at the health center. And they went to the vaccination center to check about this and at that time the TMC workers attacked them with sticks and also hurled crude bombs at them.

More than 13 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers.

Earlier the Kolkata High Court has appointed a three-member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post-poll violence in West Bengal are able to return to their houses. The court has entrusted the committee to coordinate with local police and ensure the safe return of all those who have not been able to return home due to post-poll violence in the state. The committee will report to the court. The committee will comprise of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.