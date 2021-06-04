Breaking news: UAE bounce back with 4-0 win over Malaysia in World Cup qualifier

UAE reaped in the fruits of a powerful show from the prolific Ali Mabkhout and the dazzling Fabio Lima, placing Malaysia to the sword with a complete 4-Zero win of their Group G qualifying conflict on the Zabeel Stadium on Thursday.

With Thailand lacking an opportunity to consolidate their place within the factors desk after a 2-2 draw towards bottom-placed Indonesia within the different match of the evening in Dubai, the UAE now has moved as much as second place with 9 factors.

The Whites, Malaysia, and Thailand have earned 9 factors. However, Bert van Marwijk’s males now discover themselves within second place behind leaders Vietnam, because of their superior objective distinction. It was Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima who scored two objectives every effort to revive the UAE’s hopes of reaching the following spherical of the World Cup qualifiers.

It was additionally an evening to recollect for Ali Mabkhout because the 30-year-old striker took his objectives tally to 73, eclipsing the incomparable Lionel Messi and Indian captain Sunil Chhetri to change into the second lively highest goal-scorer in worldwide soccer. Only the peerless Cristiano Ronaldo (103) has scored extra objectives on the worldwide stage than Ali Mabkhout among the many lively gamers.

After a formidable build-up within the closing third, Khalfan Mubarak Al Rezzy’s pleasant move discovered Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi contained in the field, however, the Al Wahda midfielder’s right-footer was blocked by the Malaysian goalkeeper Farizal Marlia.

The striker managed the ball with a luxurious first contact whereas shedding his marker, earlier than chipping the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to discover the again of the web. If the UAE ended the primary half ineffective style, the beginning to the second half was much more spectacular as their vary of passing ran the Malaysians ragged.

Two simpler probabilities have been missed as Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi Caio’s shot from contained in the field was deflected by a Malaysian defender for a nook within the 78th minute.