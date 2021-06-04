Gourmet time

Butter Chicken is one of the most popular curries at any Indian restaurant around the world. Butter chicken needs only simple ingredients, but the deliciously flavored sauce is also quite complex, with a tomato base that makes for a dish that’s both tangy and sweet when cooked right. A good butter chicken has three components: the right gravy, the right chicken, and importantly the mixing of both of those, and how it is finished. All three combine to give you this dish that’s gone from Delhi in the 1950s to all over the world, imbibing different influences and amazing flavors on its way.

INGREDIENTS

600 grams Chicken breast cut into chunks

For the marinade

? cup Yogurt

¾ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon Kashmiri Chili powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon ginger- garlic paste or use minced ginger and garlic

1 tablespoon ghee or melted butter

1 teaspoon salt

For the butter chicken sauce

75 grams butter or 5 tablespoons butter

1 tsp Ginger garlic paste or minced ginger and garlic

1 teaspoon Kashmiri Chili powder or use paprika powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ cup raw cashews soaked in warm water for 15- 20 minutes

1 cup tomato puree 1 cup = 250 ml

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

1 tablespoon cream

Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS