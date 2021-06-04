Chennai: Lions in Vandalur zoo suspected of having coronavirus infection

Chennai: In Chennai’s Vandalur zoo, a lion died of suspected coronavirus infection, while nine others have tested positive. Samples from the lions were collected and sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, which confirmed coronavirus infection.

As per a highly placed source in the wildlife wing of the Tamil Nadu forest department, one of the lions in the zoo was having health issues and the zoo managers suspected it to be coronavirus. Immediately samples were collected and sent to the institute, which confirmed the virus attack in lions. One male lion died. The reason for its death was being analyzed by authorities.

To control Covil-19, the zoo was closed after the state government announced curbs. Finally, all precautionary measures were taken in the zoo to avoid the spread of the virus. According to the sources, it was not known how the lions contracted the infection. It was reported by the sources that the Vandalur zoo authorities were getting details about the treatment protocol from Hyderabad zoo where some lions contracted the disease recently. The authorities were also getting guidance from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases on how to go ahead with the treatment.

At present, the zoo has 13 lions (six males and seven females). There is no cub now.