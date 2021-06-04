Covid wedding: Yami Gautam noted, “today we got married…”

Yami Gautam is the darling of Bollywood movie lovers. Recently, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam got married. The groom is Aditya Dhar, a noted director in the film ‘Uri’. The two were in love. Yami also played one of the main characters in the movie Uri. The two have been in love since this movie. Earlier, there were gossips about Yami. The actor had come on the scene in response to this.

The couple had posted a pic on social media, which is now viral. Yami herself shared the news of her marriage with fans. Only family members attended the wedding. Yami noted that today we got married at a ceremony attended only by close relatives.

With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today.

As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love,

Yami and Aditya pic.twitter.com/W8TOpAJxja — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 4, 2021

Yami Gautam was marking herself as an actress through Bala. Yami’s performance in the film was highly praised. Yami Gautam is an actress who always fills the screen with only simple clothes. She had won a lot of awards for her role in the film Vicky Donor.