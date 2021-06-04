Salman threatens to kill PM Modi, to go back to jail

New Delhi: According to the official reports, a 22-year-old man was arrested from Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area after he threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He supposedly made a drunk call to the police last night and issued the threat.

The man, recognized as Salman, is currently being questioned by the Delhi Police. As per media reports, the investigation has revealed that Salman has several cases against him. The man openly told the police that he made the phone call to be back in jail, as he was out on a bail.

In the previous year, Noida police had arrested a 33-year-old man after he called up the emergency number ”100” and threatened to harm PM Modi. The accused identified as Harbhajan Singh was arrested from Sector 66. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal had said, “Harbhajan had called up 100 number and threatened to harm the prime minister. The local Phase-3 police station swung into action and traced the man, who was then arrested from Mamura.”