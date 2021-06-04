Former US President Donald Trumps’ account suspended for two years

New York: World’s most popular social media app, Facebook has suspended the account of former US President Donald Trump for two years. The Facebook account of Donald Trump has been suspended since January. His account was suspended after he shared a post supporting the Capitol rioters.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” said Nick Clegg, Vice President, Global Affairs, Facebook.

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest”. He added: “If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” added he.

Earlier, the microblogging website, Twitter had permanently deleted the account of Trump.