Police seizes 7.2 quintals ganja worth about Rs 1 crore, arrests four

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police seized 7.2 quintals of ganja ( cannabis) worth more than Rs.1 crore from Gwalior. Police have also arrested 4 people in connection with this.

“The crime branch has seized 7.2 quintals of ganja worth about Rs one crore and arrested four people near Shitla Mata Mandir here. Out of the four people arrested, two are drivers and two are smugglers of ganja. The accused are residents of the Morena district. They are being questioned. The contraband was brought from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. They purchase the ganja at the cost of Rs 2,800 – 3,000 per kg and they sell it here at the price of Rs 15,000 – 18,000 per kg,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Amid Sanghi told news agency ANI.

The accused are being interrogated in police custody and subsequently remanded. A case is registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.