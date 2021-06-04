Saudi officials closed the café on inaugural : Fined 60,000 riyals

Riyadh: On Thursday, Saudi officials said they had closed down and imposed a penalty of 60,000 riyals on a coffee shop in Riyadh for violating norms to curb the spread of COVID-19 by treating celebrities at an inaugural function. The Ministry of Commerce said the café had welcomed famous footballers and other dignitaries at the function in violation of precautions in position against COVID-19. Recently, the ministry levied a fine of 300,000 riyals on a firm for holding a group of online influencers to expand its products in Riyadh, violating health regulations.

Saudi authorities have boosted up inspection tours of commercial establishments nationwide, emerging in dozens of shutdowns due to infringement of COVID-19 norms. Officials have frequently urged shopping centers and other commercial organizations that they suffer shutdowns if they lose to regard a limit on their customers as part of anti-virus precautions.

Read more; Two big questions in 2021: Know the latest best non-traditional investment trends

Health rules command shopping centers in Saudi Arabia to take the temperatures of their customers and workers as well as producing sterilizers, face masks, and gloves available, assuring observance of social distancing, and allotting liaison officers to manage shoppers. They also include setting distancing signs on floors in front of stores and intensifying disinfection of constantly touched objects such as door handles, escalators, and elevators as well as placing awareness signs about precautions. Businesses violating the COVID-19 regulations are subject to a penalty of at least 10,000 riyals that is increased on repetition along with closure.