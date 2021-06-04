Strict lockdown rules in the State capital from June 5 to 9. Here is all you need to know…

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision has been taken to impose additional restrictions to reduce the Covid test positivity rate in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stricter restrictions will be imposed from June 5 to 9.

From June 5 to 9, only shops selling essential goods, shops selling raw materials (including packaging) for industrial establishments, and shops selling construction materials will be allowed to operate. Companies dealing with recycling products may reopen on June 4.

Currently licensed outlets may operate on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. But it will not be allowed to work from June 5 to June 9.

Government and semi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, corporations, and commissions will be 50 percent staffed from June 10. Earlier it was scheduled for June 7.

People with travel permits within the state (including delivery agents) are not required to carry a Covid negative certificate. The CM’s office said that only those coming from outside the state should keep such certificates.

Permission will be given to cut down old rubber trees and plant new rubber seedlings.

Permit should be given to workers engaged in waste removal.

Warning should be given if Covid is noticed positive in the flats. The notice board should inform which flat is infected. This is to ensure vigilance. Municipal / Panchayat authorities should be informed at health centers and police stations. These responsibilities must be taken over by the resident associations in the respective flats. The CM also said that the lift in the flats should be sanitized at least three times a day.

Covid deaths are currently being confirmed at the state level. The CM said doctors should determine the exact cause of death and the category involved.

The state has taken steps to deal with the third wave:

General caution should be exercised.

Don’t create unnecessary crowding situations.

Guest workers will be fully vaccinated. Arrangements will be made to inspect them from time to time.

Vaccination will be given to the entire population of the panchayats bordering other states.