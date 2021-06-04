UAE suspends arrivals from another country

Abu Dhabi: UAE has suspended passenger entry on all flights from Vietnam. The new suspension is also applicable to transit passengers also. The suspension will come into effect from June 5. The decision was announced on Thursday jointly by the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

“ This also includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in Vietnam during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the UAE to Vietnam on flights”, said the statement issued by the authorities.

Also Read: Emirates Airline introduces double-decker flight in this route

UAE on May 30 extended the entry ban imposed on passengers from India till June 30. India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from April 24. This was further extended on May 4. At present, only UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised Covid19 protocols were exempted from this entry ban.