US Vice President speaks to PM Modi on Covid-19 vaccine sharing plan

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the United States’ global allocation plan of the first 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The Biden-Harris administration released its vaccination sharing plan in which India features along with several other countries which will receive vaccines from the US either through Covax or directly.

Harris spoke to Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei, and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley also.

The US administration has decided to share 19 million doses of vaccines globally through COVAX. Another six million will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea.

In four separate calls, the Vice President notified each of the leaders that the Biden-Harris Administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of Covid vaccines to their respective countries and others, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June.

After the call, PM Modi took to Twitter and thanked Kamala Harris for “all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses, and Indian diaspora”.

They further also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of their partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery.