Actress Ryinku Nikumbh succumbs to Covid-19

Ayushmann Khuranna’s Dream Girl co-star Ryinku Singh Nikumbh passed away following Covid-19 complications.

According to the reports, Ryinku was battling with the deadly virus for the last few days in ICU.

Chanda Singh Nikumbh, Ryinku’s cousin has reportedly confirmed the news. The actress tested positive on May 25 despite taking the first dose of vaccine on May 7. She was isolated at home. After her health deteriorated, she was shifted to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Hello Charlie alongside Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff. She was also part of many television shows like Chidiyaghar, Meri Haanikarak Biwi, and others.

Shattered by the demise of Ryinku Singh, her childhood friend Darshana Baruah posted on Facebook, “Shattered!

Ryinku Singh Nikumbh 30+ years of friendship. Will keep you in my heart forever.”