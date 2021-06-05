Breaking news: Brazil approved imports of Covid-19 vaccines Sputnik V, Covaxin

The worldwide cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increased to more than 172 million as mutated variants continued to cause the rapid spread of the virus. The death toll was above 3.7 million as of Saturday morning.

In India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave a nod to the Serum Institue of India to manufacture the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for examination, test, and analysis. Meanwhile, a government study found that the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first detected in India was the primary cause behind the unprecedented surge during the second wave.

In the United States, New Jersey ended its 15-month public health emergency in what Governor Phil Murphy called a “decisive step on the path toward normalcy.” In California, more than 70% of adults have been administered with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of full reopening on June 15.

New York planned to let school districts waive the mask mandate for students’ outdoor activities next week. Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia’s Sputnik V and India’s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa’s board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states’ request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality, and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa’s manufacturing standards.

India has a total of 28.5 million Covid-19 cases and the death toll stands at 340,702.