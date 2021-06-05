Can you guess the price for an Indian Kurti by Gucci…

Gucci, an Italian luxury fashion brand, is selling a dress closely resembling the Indian kurta for an exorbitant Rs 2.5 lakh and the Desi Twitter has a lot to say about it.

One desi user suddenly came across the international brand selling an ivory white kurta, which the brand mislabelled as ‘kaftan’ for $3500. Soon, the screenshot of the product started a conversation online with desi folks baffled and unimpressed.

“Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the images.

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks ? pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

The description of the Made in Italy product read on the luxury brand’s website, “Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with a floral embroidery and self-tile tassels.”

Though this is not the only kaftan the famous brand has to offer, and believe it or not, this is not the most expensive option in the category. The website lists many kaftans of various lengths and patterns, some even made of silk, with prices starting off at $1300 going up to $4200! Desi folks couldn’t believe the exorbitant price, calculating how many dozens of outfits they can get for the same amount. Many also wondered who will shell out so much money to buy the product. Some also pointed out that the product isn’t a kaftan and should be best described as a kurta or a Kurti.

Now, let’s go through some of the comments by the netizens:

Gucci be selling this kurta for C$ 4,550 and I am like …. Who is shelling out that kind of $$$ for a kurta that ammi bought me from Murree’s Mall Road for 300 rupees. pic.twitter.com/gxlBHxwpxC — T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 2, 2021