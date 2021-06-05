Covid-19 Updates: India reports 120,529 cases, lowest since April 7

New Delhi: According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections since April 7, and 3,380 more fatalities taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879 and death toll 3,44,082.

On April 7, India recorded 1,26,789 cases. On June 1, India had reported 1,27,510 cases, the lowest since April 8.

The daily positivity rate further dipped to 5.78 percent, less than 10 percent for the 12th consecutive day, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.89 percent. A net decline of 77,420 cases has been recorded in the virus count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 15,55,248 cases, comprising 5.73 percent of the total infections. While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 percent. A total of 1,97,894 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,67,95,549 to date. The number of recoveries continues to outnumber daily new cases for 23 consecutive days.

A total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,11,74,142.

A total of 22,78,60,317 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,50,080 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.