Covid-19 Updates: Mumbai records 973 Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, the financial capital of the country, on Friday, reported 973 new Covid-19 cases and 24 fatalities, taking the caseload of the city to 7,09,941 and the death toll to 14,989.

Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases with 1207 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,76,400.

The active cases in the city have reached 16,347.

The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 95 percent and the doubling rate has improved to 515 days.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 28 and June 3 was 0.13 percent.

The city currently has 31 active containment zones in slums and ”chawls” (old row tenements) and 126 active sealed buildings.

As many as 27,351 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 63,71,996 tests have been done so far.