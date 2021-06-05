Covid-19 Updates: TN reports 22,651 fresh cases and 463 deaths

Tamil Nadu: According to the Health Department, on Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 22,651 Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s infection tally to 21,95,402 and 463 deaths, pushing the total fatalities to 26,128.

Among these Coimbatore reported 2,810 cases while Chennai accounted for 1,971 positive cases, followed by Erode 1,619, Salem 1,187, Thanjavur 1,004, Tiruppur 1,161.

Chennai, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,13,229 cases overall. The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,362 fatalities so far.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 33,646 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 19,00,306.

There are 2,68,968 active cases.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,75,033 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,83,71,312.