‘Io sono’ (I am): This invisible sculpture made of ‘NOTHING’ costs millions

Italy: Recently, 67-year-old artist Salvatore Garau sold an “immaterial sculpture” which is to state that it doesn’t exist. To be honest, the artist might oppose conceptual matters. For Garau, the artwork named Io Sono (which translates to “I am”), spots form in its vacuum. “The emptiness is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that nothing has a weight,” he told. “Hence, it has an energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us.”

Lo Sono went up for auction in May at the Italian auction house Art-Rite. The pre-sale estimate evaluated the art between €6,000-9,000, according to AS, but fighting bidders drove the price tag to €15,000. The fortunate buyer went home with a certificate of authenticity and a collection of directions: the work, per Garau, must be presented in a private house in an approximately five-by-five-foot space free of obstacle.“When I decide to ‘exhibit’ an immaterial art in a provided space, that space will focus a specific amount and density of ideas at a definite point, producing a sculpture that, from my title, will only take the most varied forms,” the artist went on. If you thought that was artsy nonsense, he goes on to draw a fairly grand correlation to the work: “After all, don’t we shape a God we’ve never seen?” he added.

The artist didn’t quickly react to a request for remark. Lo Sono isn’t the only artwork of its class in Garau’s oeuvre. In February of this year, at the Piazza Della Scala in Milan, the artist displayed BUDDHA IN CONTEMPLATION, a similarly transparent sculpture separated by a square of tape on a cobble-stoned walkway. Meanwhile, he placed AFRODITE CRIES in front of the New York City stock exchange. The work, evidenced by an empty white circle, was backed by the Italian Cultural Institute.

Read more; Magawa rat retires after years of hardwork

“You don’t see it but it exists; it is made of air and spirit. It is a work that asks you to activate the power of the imagination, a power that anyone has, even those who don’t believe they have it,” he explained in a video gathering.