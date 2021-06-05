Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State logs in 16,068 new cases

Karnataka: On Friday, Karnataka registered 16,068 new Covid-19 infections and 364 deaths, taking the caseload in the state to 26,69,514 and the death toll to 30,895. The positivity rate for the day stands at 10.66%, while the case fatality rate for the day is 2.26%.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 22,316 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 23,58,412. The state has 2,80,186 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally has come down to 3,221 new cases and 206 fatalities.

Mysuru saw 1,265 infections in the last 24 hours, Hassan recorded 974 cases followed by Tumakuru 857 and Dakshina Kannada 806.

As many as 1,50,610 samples were tested on Friday alone, taking the testing tally to more than 3.02 crore.

As many as 1,46,42,946 people have received vaccination so far.