Kim Kardashian has no regrets on divorcing Kanye West: source

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is finally moving on after parting ways with rapper Kanye West. Kanye West has agreed to joint custody of his and Kim Kardashian’s four young children. West and Kardashian have two daughters – North and Chicago, age seven and three respectively – and two sons – Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two next month. They kept their property separate throughout their marriage because of the terms of a pre-nuptial agreement.

“Kim is doing great. She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” the insider shared.

Kardashian, 40, first found fame in 2007 as the star of a reality TV show about her family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. West, 43, is one of the biggest names in rap music, known for global hits like Stronger, Jesus Walks and Gold Digger. He has also found success as a fashion designer. West also ran for US president.