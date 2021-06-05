More than 600 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of Covid-19, says IMA

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) confirmed that a total of 646 doctors died during the second wave of corona virus across the country. The maximum number of deaths of doctors were witnessed in Delhi.

As per data till June 5, collected from the IMA’s COVID-19 registry, Delhi saw the maximum number of 109 deaths, followed by Bihar at 97, Uttar Pradesh 79, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, Gujarat 37, Andhra Pradesh 35, Telangana 34 and West Bengal 30. The IMA also stated that 748 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 during the first wave in the country.

In the meantime, India’s daily COVID-19 cases continued in a downward spiral as the country reported 11,385 fewer infections as compared to Friday. Down from yesterday’s 1.32 lakh cases, India reported 1.20 lakh new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 2.86 crores.

In the last 24 hours, after reporting 80,745 recoveries, the active caseload has declined to 15.55 lakh. The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 stood at 5.78 percent while the weekly rate stood at 6.89 percent. The death toll due to the virus rose to 3.44 lakh with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.