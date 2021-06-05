Police issue a warning to drug peddlers with ‘Jal Lijiye meme’, netizens impressed

Assam: The Assam Police has cautioned drug peddlers with a witty post on Twitter. The police department has used the ‘Jal Lijiye meme’ created from Amrita Rao’s scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Vivah’ to warn drug peddlers in the state.

On June 3, Assam Police has joined the trend of memes based on Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue. They tweeted, “If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that’s on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted!.” Their post is complete with the hashtags #AssamSaysNoToDrugs and #WarOnDrugs.

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

As far as the meme is concerned, it shows Amrita Rao’s character Poonam offering handcuffs instead of a glass of water, and she says, “Jail chaliye, thak gaye honge drugs peddling karte karte.”

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered tons of comments. People appreciated the department’s creativity.

“Nice sense of humour,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cool Twitter admin,” expressed another. There were many who shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Take a look at the reaction of netizens:

All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops? — DIPANKAR MUKHERJEE (@DIPANKA25669304) June 4, 2021

Good job Assam Police keep going ? — Sunil Kumar (@KumarSk2) June 4, 2021

That was hilarious anyway — Nayan Jyoti Das (@Nayanzxc) June 4, 2021