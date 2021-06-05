Try these homemade hair masks for thick luscious hair

Everyone loves to have thick, long and curly hair. We seek the help of various shampoos and treatments to grow more hair on our scalp. But when we use hair care products and hair treatments that are full of these chemicals, we actually do more damage to our hair. There are many natural remedies for all our hair-related problems. Natural ingredients are the best way to deal with the problem of thin hair. When treating your hair with natural herbal remedies, you should give it some time.

Hair masks to enhance the texture of the hair

These hair packs will gradually change the structure of your hair when applied regularly. Try to put on these hair masks every week.

1) Hibiscus water: Soak one hibiscus flower and 5-6 leaves in cold water overnight. Next morning, squeeze the leaves and flowers and use this water for washing your hair. It can be used even after shampooing your hair.

2) Avocado Hair Mask: Take an avocado and make it a smooth pulp. Add a tablespoon of green tea and a tablespoon of fenugreek powder. Make a thick paste and apply it evenly to the hair. After leaving for half an hour, rinse hair thoroughly with a mild shampoo.

3) Mango Hair Mask: Add one tablespoon of curd and two tablespoons of almond oil to the pulp of one mango. After mixing well, apply it to washed hair. Let it dry. After about 30 minutes rinse hair with cold water.

4) Papaya and Lemon Juice Mask: Take some papaya pulp and add a tablespoon of seaweed powder and lemon juice. Mix it well and apply to damp hair and leave it for about 30 minutes. Afterward, rinse hair thoroughly with cold water. If the smell of papaya is not pleasant to you, then wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Besides using the above-mentioned ingredients in your hair care routine, it is crucial to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. Also, make it a point to use chemical-free products, get regular head massages to stimulate blood circulation, take time out to follow a regular hair care routine – just shampooing and conditioning are not enough.