Covid-19 Updates: Detailed reports on Tamil Nadu new cases, deaths, total vaccinated, etc

Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported 21,410 fresh Covid-19 cases and 443 deaths bringing the state’s infection tally to 22,16,812, while its death toll rose to 26,571.

As many as 2,663 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, while Chennai’s count came down to 1,789. There were 1,569 cases in Erode, 1,171 in Salem, and 1,104 in Tiruppur. Thanjavur’s daily cases fell below 1,000 as 929 people tested positive, while Chengalpattu recorded 862 cases.

Over 32,472 people were discharged in the span of 24 hours. With this, the State’s active caseload dropped to 2,57,463.

Chennai reported 62 deaths, followed by Coimbatore with 43 and Chengalpattu with 41. Twenty-four people died in Erode and 20 in Salem. Cuddalore and Vellore recorded 15 deaths each.

In the last 24 hours, 1,75,365 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,85,46,677.

A total of 83,020 people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the State’s overall vaccination coverage to 96,74,470. Among those vaccinated were 47,909 people in the 18-44 age group, 23,620 people aged 45 to 59, and 9,674 senior citizens.

With this, 16,82,097 people in the 18-44 age group, 34,65,346 in the 45-59 age group and 26,40,473 senior citizens have been inoculated.