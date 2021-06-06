Indian Army constructs footbridge at Rajouri in record time braving heavy rain and freezing temperature

The Indian Army on Friday constructed a 30 feet footbridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri in record time. The bridge was constructed over Jamian Nala at Satharban in Rajouri.

Ignoring heavy rain and freezing temperature at 9000 ft, the Indian Army constructed the footbridge to help 8 Dera migrant families with 1500 livestock. The old bridge in the area was washed away due to incessant rains.

Information regarding the construction of the bridge was tweeted by the Public Relation Officer, Defence, Jammu.

PRO Defence Jammu’s tweet read:

#Solidarity

Battling hvy rain & freezing temp at 9000 ft, #IndianArmy at #Satharban in #Rajouri swiftly constr a 30 ft Foot Bridge over Jamian Nala in record time which washed away due to incessant rains during intervening night helping 8 Dera migrant families with 1500 livestock pic.twitter.com/t73BorUsgj — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) June 4, 2021

Rajouri is a town in Rajouri district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located about 155 kilometres from Srinagar and 150 km from Jammu city on the Poonch Highway.