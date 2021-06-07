Artist carves two copies of Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu holy book, from wood.

Odisha: Arun Sahu of Kantei Koli village in Ganjam district has carved two copies of Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu holy book, from wood.

Arun is a carpenter by profession. During the epidemic last year, he made lots of wooden work which made him the recipient of several awards. This year he carved these holy books by carving Hindi alphabets in wood and compiling the wooden book.

To educate the public about the importance of nature, Arun Kumar Sahu has been converting thrown-away pieces of timber into beautiful artifacts of famous monuments of the world.

The 31-year-old started carving out artifacts from disposed pieces of wood as a hobby in 2007. His father, Bhaskar Sahu, is a carpenter engaged in manufacturing wooden furniture. After dropping out from a degree course, Mr. Sahu started helping his father with the family business.

The wooden sculptures prepared by him involve intricately scaled designs and carving. The construction of some of the artifacts like the Taj Mahal in Agra had taken him more than a year. But other artifacts, like a replica of the Odisha Assembly, took him just 20 days. A wooden model of the Eiffel Tower in Paris took him seven months, while a miniature version of the India Gate in New Delhi took him two months.

He wants to present the books to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

Arun said, “It has been more than one year since our nation went into lockdown. I was thinking about what I should do, I got the idea to make a Hanuman Chalisa in wood. I made two of them. I want to gift one to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other one to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.”

His dream is to have a mini-museum in his district. He wanted to carve all popular places and mandirs in wood at his museum.