Covid-19 Update: 1968 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 1968 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated this. 1933 new recoveries and 3 new deaths due to the infection were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 585,039 in UAE. The total recoveries stand at 564,509. The death toll is at 1702. At present, there are 18,828 active cases under medical treatment in UAE.

208,090 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Till now over, 51.9 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced that all applicants who wish to apply for a new residency visa or renew an existing one in Abu Dhabi will now need to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test report before getting their medical test done.