Covid-19 Update: India sees dip in daily Covid cases

New Delhi: India reported a sharp decline in the daily Covid cases. On Monday the country reported the highest drop in the daily Covid-19 cases in the past two months. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

1,00,636 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total infection count to 2,89,09,975. 174,399 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall recoveries mounted to 2,71,59,180. 2,427 people died in the period of 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who died to 3,49,186.

The recovery rate from infection in the country now stands at 93.94%. The daily positivity rate drops to 6.34%, remaining below 10% for the 14th consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate is 6.82%.

The number of active cases in the country has been less than 2 lakhs for the past nine days. At present, there are 14,01, 609 active cases under medical treatment in the country. Till now, 23,27,86,482 vaccines were administrated in the country. Around 36,63,34,111 Covid tests were conducted in the country till June 6. On Sunday, 15,87,589 tests were conducted.