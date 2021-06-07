Covid-19 Updates: State Capital logs in 794 new cases

Mumbai: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, the financial capital of the country, on Sunday, reported 794 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths, taking the caseload of the city to 7,11,601 and the death toll to 15,038.

Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases with 833 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,78,278. With this, the overall recovery rate stood at 95% as of Sunday.

The active cases in the city have reached 16,070.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 527 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.13 percent.

The city currently has 27 active containment zones in slums and ”chawls” (old row tenements) and 112 active sealed buildings.

As many as 26,758 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 64,25,423 tests have been done so far.