Covid-19 Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 new cases

Chennai: Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, reported 20,421 fresh Covid-19 cases and 434 deaths bringing the state’s infection tally to 22.37 lakh, while its death toll rose to 27,005.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has dropped to roughly 12%. It was above 20% two weeks back.

Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of cases at 2,645 followed by Chennai with 1,644, Erode 1,694, Salem 1,071, and Tiruppur 1,068. The state capital, however, leads in total cases among districts with 5,16,628. The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,475 fatalities to date.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 33,161 people walking out of health care institutions totaling 19.65 lakh till date, leaving 2,44,289 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Sunday.

The number of samples tested on Sunday stood at 1,74,982, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.87 crores.

As many as 32,187 vaccinations were reported on Sunday taking the cumulative total to 97,06,657.